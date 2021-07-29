How doctors are handling the decrease demand for COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family medicine Physician Dr. Kre Johnson offered the Moderna vaccine at her Trussville practice, Brownstone Health Care and Aesthetics.

Dr. Johnson said demand for COVID vaccines had changed drastically.

“We we’re seeing 100 people a week in our small office; that was in March. Last week we gave 10 shots out,” Dr. Johnson said.

Because of the decline in demand and not wanting to waste any vaccine Dr. Johnson said she, along with several providers, modified how they administered vaccines.

“Once you open a vial you have to give all 10 of those shots out before the 6 hour expiration time,” Dr. Johnson said.

However, if someone wanted a COVID vaccine on a day they were not offered in her office, Johnson said some providers had come up with a solution. “We’ve resorted to sending people to the pharmacies. We hand write them a prescription. I don’t want to lose that momentum. If they’re excited today and they want to get the shots today, we’re going to make sure you get the shot today,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said she had seen an increase of younger people wanting to get vaccinated.

