How do I know when my child’s school starts back?

(wsaw)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of school is just around the corner. Some school systems in Alabama start back to school on August 2, 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Do you need to know when your child’s school reopens?

The Alabama Department of Education has a full listing of schools, both public and private, on their website.

List of Alabama schools
List of Alabama schools(Alabama Department of Education)

Scroll through the alphabetical-order list and click ‘website’ next to the school you’re interested in. That link will take you to the school’s site where you can find the school calendar.

