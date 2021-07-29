Homewood City Schools: ‘Encourage, respect and value everyone’s choice regarding facial coverings’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood City Schools welcomes students back on Aug. 11.

The school system’s website states that schools and teachers will continue to encourage, respect and value everyone’s choice regarding facial coverings.

“It is important to recognize that health officials recommend facial coverings be worn indoors. While health officials have not elevated their recommendation to a mandate, HCS welcomes students, faculty members, and visitors to wear facial coverings. Our schools and teachers will continue to encourage, respect, and value everyone’s choice regarding facial coverings. Should a facial covering mandate be implemented by health officials, HCS will update school protocols.”

Full 2021 school protocols can be found at this link.

