Helena Police believe fireworks caused damage in park bathrooms, suspect identified

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police now believe fireworks were used to destroy one of the bathrooms at Joe Tucker Park in Helena.

The bathrooms have since re-opened, but the damage was pretty extensive. The explosion shattered toilets inside, scattered debris and damaged walls.

Police say at this point they believe the bathroom was the only area hit Saturday, and by Wednesday the restroom had been cleaned.

“Our detectives have been working really hard following up on leads and have identified a suspect,” said Sergeant Michael Johnson, Helena Police. “Still collecting information.”

Police say this is a popular park and were shocked that someone would do this in an area of the park that served children.

