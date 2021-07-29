Fultondale still rebuilding six months after deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Fultondale is still working to recover, six months after a deadly EF-3 tornado.

Fire Chief Justin McKenzie said most people who were displaced have returned to the city or are rebuilding in the city. He said only a few families chose not to come back.

More than 260 homes were damaged in the tornado, and McKenzie said a little more than twenty have not had any repair work done to them so far. He said inspection crews are starting cases on these homes. They will be checking in with homeowners to see if they are waiting on insurance or if the homes are just abandoned.

“If the property has been left, then eventually what we will have to do is condemn the houses,” McKenzie said. “The city will come in, tear the houses down, clean them up, and then place a lien on those properties.”

McKenzie said condemning the houses is a last resort and the city is hoping to get in touch with every home owner before.

McKenzie said construction on the Hampton Inn that was destroyed in the tornado will also start soon. The property is planned to come back even bigger, with one extra floor. He said crews are just waiting on a permit from the state.

