FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues through Friday for all of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. The big story for today and tomorrow will be the heat! A heat advisory continues for all of Central Alabama today and continues until tomorrow evening at 7 PM. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 105°F-110°F. Just remember to stay hydrated and drink a lot of water if you have to be outside in the heat during the afternoon hours. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you want to do anything outdoors, you’ll want to do it in the morning hours while it is relatively cool. Temperatures are currently in the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning, but it won’t be as widespread or dense as it was yesterday. Best spots to see patchy fog will be in east Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. Plan for plenty of sunshine today with temperatures heating up near 90°F at noon. I’m forecasting a high temperature of 97°F for Birmingham. I doubt we’ll see rain today, but I’ll still introduce a 10% chance just in case a lone storm develops.

Heat Continues Tomorrow: Heat advisory will continue through tomorrow evening. We’ll start Friday off dry and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. I’ve added a 20% chance for isolated storms for Friday evening. Models are hinting at a small cluster of storms that could impact our area after 7 PM. Most of us will remain dry, but it’ll be something to watch.

Mostly Dry and Hot Saturday: While the heat advisory ends Friday evening, the heat will continue Saturday. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 90s. I’ve introduced a 20% chance for isolated storms Saturday afternoon mainly in west-northwest Alabama. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Most spots should remain dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see higher rain chances Sunday into Monday thanks to a cold front moving into the state. Northwesterly winds will help to bring clusters of storms into parts of the Southeast Sunday and Monday. If we see any organized storms develop and sweep into Alabama, we may have to deal with strong and severe weather. The main threats Sunday will be strong winds, some hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. It’s too early to determine exact impacts or timing as the setup could change and evolve over the next 72 hours. Just make sure you stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the lower 90s before the storms develop and move in.

Wet Monday: A cold front will likely stall and help produce scattered to numerous showers and storms across the area Monday. With a 70% chance for showers and storms, temperatures will likely trend below average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Once the front moves to our south Monday night, rain chances should begin to drop next Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see lower humidity and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Next week is looking comfortable and very nice compared to what we are experiencing this week.

