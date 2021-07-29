LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DCH Regional Medical Center making changes to care for more COVID patients

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising number of COVID-positive patients at hospitals is forcing many of them to make changes to accommodate the additional people.

The DCH Health System in West Alabama learned a lot about caring for coronavirus patients at the height of the pandemic. It’s now returning to some of those lessons from the past year to treat the latest influx of patients

“We’re very busy at the hospital right now. And I think the staff are struggling with it,” said Andy North, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the DCH Health System.

North said they’re feeling the weight of a high volume of patients along with dealing with more far COVID-related cases than a week ago.

“We’ve seen a pretty dramatic increase of COVID positive patients over the last few days. As soon as we saw that start to go back up we started the process of converting units back to be able to manage COVID positive patients,” he added.

DCH confirmed 58 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus as of late Tuesday. The three hospitals in the DCH Health System brought temporary equipment back into rooms to convert them into negative isolation rooms and are creating COVID wings so those patients can be cared for in the same areas.

“We’ve been concerned for some time about two things. One, the Delta variant seems to be very contagious. Two, very low vaccination rates in the county, state,” North explained.

DCH has also decided to keep its remote vaccination clinic open. It was set to close next Friday. It will continue to be open on Fridays going forward.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
UPDATE: 18-year-old suspect charged in Ala. police officer’s fatal shooting
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Kelvin Dwight Lowe
Adamsville PD: Man arrested for death of Adamsville woman

Latest News

Confused about CDC's newest mask recommendation?
Confused about CDC's newest mask recommendation?
Update on Helena park vandalism
Update on Helena park vandalism
Business dealing with new face mask recommendations
Business dealing with new face mask recommendations
Alabama Superintendent of Education addresses mask wearing in schools