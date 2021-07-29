DCH Regional Medical Center making changes to care for more COVID patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising number of COVID-positive patients at hospitals is forcing many of them to make changes to accommodate the additional people.

The DCH Health System in West Alabama learned a lot about caring for coronavirus patients at the height of the pandemic. It’s now returning to some of those lessons from the past year to treat the latest influx of patients

“We’re very busy at the hospital right now. And I think the staff are struggling with it,” said Andy North, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the DCH Health System.

North said they’re feeling the weight of a high volume of patients along with dealing with more far COVID-related cases than a week ago.

“We’ve seen a pretty dramatic increase of COVID positive patients over the last few days. As soon as we saw that start to go back up we started the process of converting units back to be able to manage COVID positive patients,” he added.

DCH confirmed 58 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus as of late Tuesday. The three hospitals in the DCH Health System brought temporary equipment back into rooms to convert them into negative isolation rooms and are creating COVID wings so those patients can be cared for in the same areas.

“We’ve been concerned for some time about two things. One, the Delta variant seems to be very contagious. Two, very low vaccination rates in the county, state,” North explained.

DCH has also decided to keep its remote vaccination clinic open. It was set to close next Friday. It will continue to be open on Fridays going forward.

