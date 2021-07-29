COVID patients increasing at faster rate due to Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s hospital leaders fear hospitals will continue to see an increase in COVID patients as the summer goes along. Two weeks ago there were 290 people in state hospitals. Today there are 1,210.

“I’m actually more worried today than I was in January,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Dr. Don Williamson said in January vaccines were coming online and people were wearing masks. Now people are not wearing them and there are no long lines for vaccines. “This is not something I fear we are going to be done with by the end of August. This is something we will deal with into the late fall and maybe into the first of next year,” Williamson said.

Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated in Alabama. Williamson said that is frustrating, considering the Delta variant can infect someone in under a minute and is 1,000 to 1,200 percent more infectious.

With so many people in Alabama not vaccinated, he expects COVID hospitalizations could climb to 1,500 in the next ten days to three weeks.

“We could easily, before the end of August, be at 2,000 or more. Could we get to 3,000 again? We absolutely could,” Williamson said.

A UAB infectious disease doctor said 3,000 COVID patients this past January brought Alabama hospitals to their knees. Dr. Williamson said even with an attitude change about vaccines, if the unvaccinated become vaccinated it would still take six weeks be fully vaccinated. He added people need to change their attitude and wear masks and stay out of crowds until then.

