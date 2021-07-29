B’ham PD searching for Critical Missing Person with mental condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a Critical Missing Person investigation.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Cassidy John Green, of Childersburg. He is described as a 5′9″ white male weighing 165 pounds.

Green was last seen on Friday, July 23, around 10 a.m. walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue North. He was wearing gray pants, black Adidas slides and an unknown color shirt.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating this case as a Critical Missing Person Investigation due to the fact that Green suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgment and behavior.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Green, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

