Bessemer Cutoff DA hosts COVID vaccine clinic

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynniece Washington is partnering with Cahaba Medical Group for a “Drive-Thru” COVID-19 vaccination at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Thursday.

“This is about promoting safer communities,” said Washington, a breast cancer survivor who says she got vaccinated at her first opportunity and that the vaccine is not the only reason to visit the clinic.

“We’re going to have Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies giving breast cancer awareness and prevention information. We’ll have voter registration. There’ll be a number of other things that will be out there.”

The drive-thru vaccination clinic at New Bethlehem Baptist on 11th Avenue North, where Washington is a member, will take place from 9am to 4pm Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.