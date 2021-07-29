Bessemer City Schools superintendent vows to follow health guidance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools is reacting to recommendations from the CDC for children to mask, by requiring masks for at least a month.

We spoke to the school’s superintendent who says she feels flexibility is essential as the year begins.

After the guidance came down from the CDC, Dr. Autumn Jeter sent parents and staff a letter explaining her decision.

Bessemer City Schools masked last year and was set to make masks optional for this coming year. But with cases rising statewide and the lack of a vaccine available for children under 12, Dr. Jeter wanted to err on the safe side and proceed with medical experts’ advice. She chose to make masks mandatory for the first month of school, but that is not set in stone. Since the pandemic is an evolving situation and guidance may change, she says the plan will remain fluid and they will make adjustments as the science dictates.

“We are going to monitor the numbers, and as Superintendent I will be in contact with JCDH, we will make the best decision for the school community of Bessemer but I will seek and follow the health guidance that are out there,” said Dr. Autumn Jeter, superintendent.

Doctors say the best mask is one with three layers, or one your child will keep on properly.

