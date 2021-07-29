Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed on to legal efforts aimed directly at overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that found a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion.

On Thursday, Ivey signed an amicus brief, led by the governor or South Carolina, which seeks to “restore the authority of states to protect the lives of unborn children,” Ivey’s office said.

A total of 12 governors have joined the effort so far in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s only abortion clinic suing to prevent that state from enacting a law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. While a temporary restraining order is in place, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal by Mississippi.

The dozen states filing to support Mississippi’s appeal are urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its original 1973 decision, as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey decision that upheld Roe.

“Alabama will continue to fight for life so that every unborn child is protected,” Ivey said. “We must stand strong for those babies who do not have a voice, and I assure my fellow Alabamians that we will continue this fight until they are protected once and for all. We will not rest until Roe v. Wade is overturned.”

Other governors joining the effort include those in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas.

A number of conservative states have led legislative efforts for years to limit or effectively ban abortions but have generally been unsuccessful due to courts blocking abortion-related laws before they can go into effect.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the appeal in the fall and issue a decision at some point in 2022.

