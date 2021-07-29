91 first time doses given after Legion Field drive-thru vaccination site re-opens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion Field’s drive-thru vaccination site re-opened Wednesday as concern over the delta variant increases, and organizers were proud of the turnout.

The site administrator Bob Wilson said they opened at 10 a.m., but cars were lined up at the gate at 9 a.m.

“We’re excited that people are coming out, that business leaders are stepping up and telling their employees to come out and get a vaccination,” said Wilson. “We’ve been excited to see grandmothers bringing their grandchildren. We’ve been excited to especially see some of our high school sports athletes come to get their vaccine before school starts. People are just coming out because they love their families. They want to live. They don’t want to get the delta variant.”

They’re administering the Pfizer vaccine.

You can just drive up, you don’t need an appointment.

By Wednesday afternoon, they had given out more than 75 doses. And by the end of the night, numbers were even higher.

“We vaccinated 126 people today. 91 were first doses. We were pleased, but I hope with your continued help, we can get the number back up to at least 200 vaccinations per day at the Legion Field Drive Thru Clinic. Many expressed thanks that we were open again, and a good number said they heard we were open on TV,” Wilson said.

The site’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Legion Field.

They’re also giving out free Battle of the Bands tickets to people who get the vaccine and ask for a ticket.**

