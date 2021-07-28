Vest will track UAB football players’ health, fitness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new piece of technology will help UAB football coaches track a player’s health, fitness, and performance data in real-time. It’s a vest that players will wear with a tracking device inside. The technology made by Kinexon will allow coaches to track the data during practice and games.

“We’re going to start to monitor and find out different maximum outputs and see where every guy’s 100 percent is, as opposed to their 80 or 60 or 70 percent,” strength and conditioning coach Lyle Henley said, referencing the effort and stamina players are displaying on the field. “In a game, this gives us an advantage. In the coaches’ box we will have somebody watching it live, and we have one of our assistants down on the sideline watching. So, we can see when a guy goes in if he’s given maximum effort on a route or covering a kick or coming off the edge.”

Henley says the coaches can view the data live on their tablets, phones, or computers, and that can be crucial in a coach’s decision-making process. He says players are asking every day, how they’re doing, how their performance is going, and it helps out with accountability and competition.

“If you’re not getting better you’re getting worse, right, and that’s something that coach Clark preaches and that’s something that we preach to our players, what we do,” Henley said. “So we’re always going out looking for the next stage and trying to get a leg up on our competition”

Currently, he says there are only two other schools, the University of Missouri and the University of Cincinnati, that have this technology. Coach Henley says this will give the UAB football team a competitive advantage on the field in defense of their C-USA championship.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.