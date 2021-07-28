Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee Island man is out of the hospital and recovering from a shark bite.

Chatham Emergency Services said a swimmer was bitten Tuesday on Tybee Island near 18th and 19th streets.

The swimmer, Yamada Atsushi, was bitten by a small shark and taken to the hospital where he had to get several stitches.

He runs a surf camp and says he’s glad this happened to him and not one of the campers.

The camp will be closed Wednesday while Atsushi meets with a plastic surgeon.

