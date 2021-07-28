LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite

Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.(Yamada Atsushi)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee Island man is out of the hospital and recovering from a shark bite.

Chatham Emergency Services said a swimmer was bitten Tuesday on Tybee Island near 18th and 19th streets.

The swimmer, Yamada Atsushi, was bitten by a small shark and taken to the hospital where he had to get several stitches.

He runs a surf camp and says he’s glad this happened to him and not one of the campers.

The camp will be closed Wednesday while Atsushi meets with a plastic surgeon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
UPDATE: 18-year-old suspect charged in Ala. police officer’s fatal shooting
Kelvin Dwight Lowe
Adamsville PD: Man arrested for death of Adamsville woman
Death investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
Suspicious death investigation in Tuscaloosa County
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

Latest News

How do I know when my child’s school starts back?
Feels Like Temps
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues through Friday for all of Central Alabama
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends’: 44-year-old boater dies in Etowah Co.
FIRST ALERT AM weather
FIRST ALERT AM weather
New info on breakthrough COVID cases
New info on breakthrough COVID cases