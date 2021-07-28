Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee Island man is out of the hospital and recovering from a shark bite.
Chatham Emergency Services said a swimmer was bitten Tuesday on Tybee Island near 18th and 19th streets.
The swimmer, Yamada Atsushi, was bitten by a small shark and taken to the hospital where he had to get several stitches.
He runs a surf camp and says he’s glad this happened to him and not one of the campers.
The camp will be closed Wednesday while Atsushi meets with a plastic surgeon.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.