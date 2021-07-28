LawCall
Man killed in St. Clair County wreck

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash around 9:12 a.m. on Wednesday claimed the life of a Steele man.

Police say 76-year-old Ronnie Boatwright was fatally injured when the Kubota ATV he was operating was struck by a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by 33-year-old Beatriz Rocha, of Oneonta.

The crash occurred on St. Clair County 42 approximately five miles west of Steele. Rocha was traveling north on St. Clair County 42 when, for reasons unknown, left the roadway and struck the ATV, according to police.

Boatwright was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

