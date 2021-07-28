LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County K9 recovering from injuries following search

K9 Deputy “Razor”
K9 Deputy “Razor”(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County K9 is recovering from broken bones he got while he was helping in the search for a missing person.

Investigators said Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during the search Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about six weeks.

Good boy!

Good Boy! Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during a search for a missing person on Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about 6 weeks 🐾

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Masks required for everyone in Birmingham City Schools and facilities
Heat Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory extended, storms persisting through 9 p.m.

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Dashboards lights to never ignore
Death investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
Suspicious death investigation in Tuscaloosa County
Death investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
Death investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.