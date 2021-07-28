Jefferson County K9 recovering from injuries following search
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County K9 is recovering from broken bones he got while he was helping in the search for a missing person.
Investigators said Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during the search Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about six weeks.
Good boy!
