Former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy arrested for sexual assault of a child

Richard Reid is charged with sexual assault of a child under 12 by force.
Richard Reid is charged with sexual assault of a child under 12 by force.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a retired deputy has been arrested for sexual abuse.

Richard Reid is charged with sexual assault of a child under 12 by force.

Reid retired from the sheriff’s office after 30 years of service. He returned as a contract worker in July 2019 and was employed as a contract deputy in the school resource division until May 2021.

The sheriff’s office says they were made aware of the allegations on June 30, 2021. After an investigation, evidence was presented to the DA’s office and warrants were issued for Reid’s arrest.

Reid is being held on a $45,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the allegations were not affiliated with Reid’s work assignment during his employment with the Sheriff’s Office.

