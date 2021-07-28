FIRST ALERT: Dense fog in AM, hot temperatures expected Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry and muggy. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover south of I-20. I want to give everyone a first alert for patchy dense fog this morning. Areas under the advisory includes Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cherokee, Talladega, and Clay counties until 8 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Allow some extra time to get to your destination and don’t forget to use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. On top of the fog advisory, we are also under another heat advisory for this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT weather (WBRC)

When you factor in the temperatures and humidity, it could easily feel like it is in the 103°F-107°F temperature range between 11 AM through 7 PM. Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities during these hours. If you must work outside, please stay hydrated and take several breaks. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. I’m introducing a 20% chance for an isolated storm today. Best chance for a few showers or storms will likely occur south of I-20 with the higher rain coverage in south Alabama. Winds will continue this afternoon from the north at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big-time heat expected across Central Alabama through Saturday. Tomorrow and Friday could end up as one of our hottest days of 2021. I’m forecasting a mostly sunny sky Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Friday will end up similar with highs in the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is 105°F-110°F. It would not surprise me if the heat advisory continued for the remainder of the week. Morning temperatures will remain very warm with lows in the mid 70s. If you have plants or a garden, you might need to water them since the heat will be so intense. Rain chances tomorrow and Friday look extremely small. Majority of us will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm.

Storm Chances Return Saturday: Saturday will likely be our last day of extreme heat before major changes occur. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There’s a chance we could see enough lift to produce widely scattered storms Saturday afternoon. I’ve increased our rain chance to 30%. Saturday won’t be a washout, but any storm that forms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Stormy Sunday: The next big story after the heat will be the stormy weather expected Sunday into Monday. A strong cold front to the north is expected to dip into the Southeast during this time frame. With northwest flow aloft, we could see storm clusters move into northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. In these kinds of setups, I can’t rule out the potential to see strong and severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, frequent lightning, some hail, and heavy rainfall. I encourage everyone to keep an eye on the weather as the pattern evolves. Temperatures ahead of the stormy weather could climb into the low to mid 90s. Rain chance on Sunday is up to 60%.

Cooler Weather Next Week: Long range models continue to hint at cooler temperatures for next week. Monday will provide us another chance for scattered showers and storms. I think the best chance for rain will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. With more cloud cover and northerly flow, temperatures will likely trend cooler Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A few models have us even cooler than that! After Monday, the rest of next week is trending drier and cooler. It might be possible for us to see lower humidity and cooler morning temperatures. Models are showing morning lows in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. The GFS model even hints we could see some 50s in parts of north Alabama. Not sold on that idea that we’ll see 50s in parts of Alabama early next week. A lot can change between now and next week, but relief from the heat and humidity sounds nice, doesn’t it?

