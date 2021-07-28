LawCall
Fairfield City Schools requiring masks for start of school year

(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield City Schools are requiring masks for the start of the upcoming school year.

“Based on new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Fairfield City School System will require facial coverings inside buildings and school buses until further notice. All students, employees, and visitors must wear masks -- regardless of vaccination status. We will revisit this guideline at the end of August, as we monitor COVID developments at that time,” Superintendent Regina Thompson said in a release.

Below is the full message from Thompson:

FCS requiring masks.
FCS requiring masks.(Source: Fairfield City Schools)

