Coach Saban, Alabama players participate in Nick’s Kids Habitat for Humanity Work Day

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Alabama football team participated in a Habitat for Humanity work day on Tuesday, July 27.

Nick’s Kids and Habitat for Humanity are working toward completing their 18th house together. One for each Alabama football championship.

Coach Saban and 12 members of the national championship team helped build the home. Saban said, “As you see players here today, for them to learn the importance of importance of giving back to the community and community service, how do you serve and help other people? So, we’re excited about this. We’ve been excited about helping some family to be able to have a better quality of life.”

The family’s new home will be finished in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

