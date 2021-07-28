LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BODY CAM: Baby rescued from hot car at Las Vegas casino; police said caretaker was gambling

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) - Police rescued a baby from inside a hot car earlier this month while the caretaker was allegedly gambling at a casino, and it was caught on body camera video.

A witness who parked next to the vehicle reported the baby inside the car at the Big Horn Casino.

It’s not clear how long the child was left unattended.

Police noted the door to the vehicle was unlocked.

In the video footage, a police sergeant is seen giving water to the screaming baby in an attempt to cool him off.

She said she poured water on the child, and the child didn’t have any air conditioning in the car.

The baby was later taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Mitchel Hooks, 36, was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a vehicle.

According to court records, Hooks posted bail on July 19. He’s set to be in court on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Masks required for everyone in Birmingham City Schools and facilities
Heat Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory extended, storms persisting through 9 p.m.

Latest News

Car overturns off I-59
Car overturns off I-59
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog in AM, hot temperatures expected Wednesday
A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
RAW: Baby rescued from hot car outside Las Vegas casino