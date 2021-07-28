LawCall
Bessemer City Schools will start school year with mask requirement

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Following new recommendations from the CDC, Bessemer City Schools leaders decided to begin the 2021-2022 school year with a mask requirement.

Here is the full letter from Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter,

Dear BCS Parents and Employees,

Based on new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Bessemer City Schools will require facial coverings for the first four weeks of school reopening. Therefore, all students, employees, and visitors must wear masks -- regardless of vaccination status. The CDC officials made the announcement today, citing a surge in COVID-19 numbers, including the Delta variant cases.

Our plan for facial coverings will go as follows at this time:

  • From August 1, 2021 - September 3, 2021 masks will be required.
  • Starting September 7, 2021 masks will be strongly recommended but not required.

Please, be advised this plan can change if there are no improvements in COVID numbers.

“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others. This includes schools,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director for the Centers for Disease Control.

We continue to encourage employees and students of appropriate age to be vaccinated. Vaccination clinics are taking place throughout the area. Call 205-858-2221 for a location near you.

Finally, students return to school August 12th. Parents, make sure your child is registered. Visit www.bessk12.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

