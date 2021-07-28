Adamsville PD: Man arrested for death of Adamsville woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Adamsville Police Department said they have a murder warrant for a man that killed a woman in Adamsville, Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from Adamsville Police, Kelvin Dwight Lowe is being held in Jefferson County Jail for the death of Nakeshia Biggs-Lowe.

Police say the offense happened on July 25, in the 5500 Block of Crestview Drive in Adamsville.

Detectives with the Adamsville Police Department secured a Murder warrant today with the Jefferson County District... Posted by Adamsville Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Lowe is being held with a bond of $100,000.

