Adamsville PD: Man arrested for death of Adamsville woman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Adamsville Police Department said they have a murder warrant for a man that killed a woman in Adamsville, Alabama.
According to a Facebook post from Adamsville Police, Kelvin Dwight Lowe is being held in Jefferson County Jail for the death of Nakeshia Biggs-Lowe.
Police say the offense happened on July 25, in the 5500 Block of Crestview Drive in Adamsville.
Lowe is being held with a bond of $100,000.
