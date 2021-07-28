LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Adamsville PD: Man arrested for death of Adamsville woman

Kelvin Dwight Lowe
Kelvin Dwight Lowe(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Adamsville Police Department said they have a murder warrant for a man that killed a woman in Adamsville, Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from Adamsville Police, Kelvin Dwight Lowe is being held in Jefferson County Jail for the death of Nakeshia Biggs-Lowe.

Police say the offense happened on July 25, in the 5500 Block of Crestview Drive in Adamsville.

Detectives with the Adamsville Police Department secured a Murder warrant today with the Jefferson County District...

Posted by Adamsville Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Lowe is being held with a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
Early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville identified

Latest News

First alert
FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory until 7 PM Wednesday; isolated storms in the afternoon
Missing person
84-year-old woman missing, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance
backpack blessings program from Full Moon BBQ
Backpack Blessings: Full Moon Bar-B-Que stepping up with school supplies for students in need
Doctors on masks
Doctors on masks