84-year-old woman missing, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Acker, 84.

Acker is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputy reports say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on Tuesday, July 27, at approximately 12:40 pm, in the area of County Road 5 in Carrolton, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Acker, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (205) 399-1850 or call 911.

