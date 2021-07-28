LawCall
84-year-old woman missing, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance

Missing person
Missing person(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Acker, 84.

Acker is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputy reports say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on Tuesday, July 27, at approximately 12:40 pm, in the area of County Road 5 in Carrolton, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Acker, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (205) 399-1850 or call 911.

