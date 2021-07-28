LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

3 arrested in Louisiana, Alabama in killing

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) - Two Georgia residents were arrested in Louisiana and a third person in Alabama in a killing earlier this month that police say was linked to a marijuana deal.

News outlets report that 19-year-old Jacob Christian Moedl of Notasulga was jailed Monday in the slaying of 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe. On Saturday, two Georgia residents were arrested in the killing in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana. Sharpe was found shot to death on July 17 in east Alabama.

Valley police believe Sharpe was killed during a marijuana deal that was set up so he could be robbed.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Masks required for everyone in Birmingham City Schools and facilities
Heat Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory extended, storms persisting through 9 p.m.

Latest News

Op-Ed: The Trump administration gave us the best weapons against covid-19. We should use them.
Bessemer City Schools will start school year with mask requirement
It’s a highly anticipated race that is expected to be tight, especially because the last...
Tuscaloosa District 7 Special Election results
Car overturns off I-59
Car overturns off I-59