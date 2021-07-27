‘We are doing our best to keep Centreville safe’: Centreville officers will wear masks again

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the new rise in COVID-19 cases, Centreville Police Department leaders have decided to put their mask rule back into place for officers.

Centreville officers will again wear masks while in contact with the public, or anyone needing to make or get a report from their office.

They are also limiting the number of people in the office and asking anyone who comes to the office to wear a mask.

Centreville Police posted this on Facebook: We will still answer all calls, if we can get the information via phone conversation, that may be applied. This is for the safety of our officers and citizens. I know not everyone will agree with this but we are doing our best to keep Centreville safe. This decision was discussed with office personnel due to this is a major adjustment from what we were doing. The main objective is safety concerns for the citizens and staff of our police department.

