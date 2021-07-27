UAB infectious diseases experts answer questions to encourage vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two of the top infectious disease doctors at UAB are trying to answer questions from the public to get more people willing to get COVID vaccinations. Only about 34% of Alabama is fully vaccinated.

These doctors at UAB are hoping to reach out and answer anyone’s questions about COVID 19, the Delta variant, and vaccinations. Dr. Michael Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo took questions over Zoom Monday. Both agreed the current situation is a crisis.

UAB hospital is up to 54 COVID patients--it’s largest since late February.

“Our case numbers continue to increase. I mentioned hospitalizations I think it’s going to be a matter of time before we start seeing devastating toll in terms of death.” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB Infectious Diseases said.

A top question concerned breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated people are still getting infected with the virus.

“People who are vaccinated can get infected. The disease is much shorter than an unvaccinated person and it’s severity is much less,” Dr. Saag said.

Saag said people who are vaccinated will spread less of the virus than those unvaccinated. The doctors were asked about children and vaccinations, especially for those who are not yet eligible.

“So much transmission in our community because a majority of people are not vaccinated. The opportunity for little kids to get infected is much higher than where the vaccination rate is much higher,” Marrazzo said.

Both infectious disease doctors agree that due to the escalating numbers, it’s time for everyone to return to wearing masks.

“I think we should go back to mask wearing. Especially when we are out in public. We should avoid large crowds. We don’t have to lock down. We don’t have to be at home. But if you do go out, make sure you are wearing a mask even if you are vaccinated,” Dr. Saag said.

Saag said there could be some transmission even though chances are less being vaccinated. There are also concerns if you are immunocompromised with a pre-existing health condition.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.