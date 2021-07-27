LawCall
UA announces COVID-19 vaccination rewards for students

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced COVID-19 vaccination rewards for students who are enrolled for the fall semester.

Students who report their vaccination will receive $20 in Bama Cash. The deadline for students to report their vaccination and receive the reward is Saturday, August 28.

All students who are currently enrolled for the Fall 2021 Semester are eligible and qualify after their first dose.

UA leaders said students who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated either before returning to campus or by making an appointment at the Student Health Center.

More information is available here: https://healthinfo.ua.edu/vaccine/external-report/.

