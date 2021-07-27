Tuscaloosa City Schools preparing for more in-person teaching this Fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Mike Daria with Tuscaloosa City Schools said they’re excited to get the new school year started in August with more in-person face to face teaching than in the previous school year.

“We are back full session, five days a week all in-person learning,” Superintendent Mike Daria told WBRC.

He explained virtual learning will be limited to only high school students in dual enrollment courses or those taking online courses that were available before the COVID -19 pandemic started. This Fall, mask wearing is optional for students, not mandatory.

“We’ll continue to do our deep cleaning and disinfecting as we did last year and continue to monitor as we did at the beginning and throughout the school year,” he continued.

Daria could not say how many teachers and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19, but they support vaccinations enough to confirm discussions are happening to host in-person coronavirus vaccine clinics at some Tuscaloosa City schools in the upcoming school year.

“We are having discussions now with the department of health about hosting student vaccination clinics in our middle schools and our high schools so that if families want to take advantage of the vaccine opportunity that we’ll provide it potentially in our schools,” Daria added.

Fall classes for Tuscaloosa City Schools begin August 12th.

