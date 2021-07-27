LawCall
Tips for parents of pre-k and kindergartners going to class in a pandemic

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A first day of school is always a reason to be nervous both as a student and a parent, but walking in for the first time during a pandemic is extra unnerving.

We asked an expert for tips on sending your pre-k or kindergarten child to class this fall. Medical experts say that younger kids may be at an advantage because they know to walk in and do what the teacher says to do.

When kids get back to reading, writing and arithmetic...COVID will still be an unwelcome guest in their lives.

For pre-kindergartners and kindergartners alike, precautions may not be as foreign as they have been to older kids.

“Hopefully everyone has had their pre-schoolers and their kindergartners wearing a mask so they’re used to being in their mask,” said Dr. Khalilah Brown, pediatrician with Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Brown says children over age two wearing a mask is the best bet, in line with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Children do really well believe it or not going into an environment that’s very structured,” said Dr. Brown. “Rules, routines and repetition make pandemic protocols second nature”

She gave examples.

“We’re going to sit this far apart from Jill and Jack we are going to keep our hands to ourselves, if we cough we are gonna cough into our sleeve,” said Dr. Brown.

Setting the tone in the beginning will help keep young kids safer, since the vaccine is not available to young children yet.

“And then parents need to reinforce that behavior at home,” she said.

Practicing wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer now before school starts will help too.

