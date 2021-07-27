LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse

Employees claim manager would not treat them with respect
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that they say they were “not treated with respect” by their manager.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree and Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local Dollar General is open again after employees quit their job en masse earlier Monday.

The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Avenue stating the store was closed because they quit because they were “not treated with respect” by their manager.

The sign read in full: “It’s been amazing having awesome customers brighten our day at this job. However we all QUIT because our manager does NOT treat us with respect.”

KWTX spoke with the manager of the Dollar General, who said she had a few disgruntled employees.

The manager said the employees who wrote the message on the sign and closed the store had previously been coached on “work ethic.”

The manager was able to reopen the store with the few employees she has left.

A “now hiring” sign has been placed at the entrance to the store.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
Early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Ross Bridge
I-65 SB wreck.
Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight

Latest News

BPD Back to School Supply Drive
Authorities have identified the Selma officer killed Tuesday morning.
Selma officer killed in shooting identified
‘We are doing our best to keep Centreville safe’: Centreville officers will wear masks again
FIRST ALERT Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Tuesday
FIRST ALERT AM weather
FIRST ALERT AM weather