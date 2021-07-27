Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say the Kia Soul was stolen from the Chick-fil-A located on South Memorial Parkway. According to HPD, the car was stolen on Friday, July 23.

Investigators say the car’s tag number is 47A5R36. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact, 256-722-7100.

