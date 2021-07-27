LawCall
Oklahoma, Texas submit formal requests to join SEC

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Tuesday saying Oklahoma and Texas have submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

Here is the full statement: The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC’s 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership.

