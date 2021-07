BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools (BCS) says masks or face coverings will be required for everyone in schools and facilities.

BCS announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

The entire message from Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan is below:

BCS to require masks. (Source: Birmingham City Schools)

