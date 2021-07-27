FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry and very warm. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s with upper 70s in parts of west Alabama. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this morning. We have already seen heavy rain and lightning in parts of southern Shelby and Talladega counties around 4:30 AM. I can’t rule out the potential to see some patchy fog in a few spots. Just use caution if you encounter dense fog and use your low beams. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us with a partly cloudy sky with some scattered showers and storms across the Southeast. A stalled cold front will be responsible for our increasing rain chances today. We should heat up quickly into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values approaching the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama today from 11 AM to 7 PM for the potential to see heat indices climb into the 103°F to 107°F range. Please stay hydrated and take it easy if you have to work outside in the heat and humidity. We’ll introduce a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. With very little flow across the Southeast, storms that develop will likely be slow moving. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats. I can’t rule out the small threat for flash flooding where storms develop and barely move.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is exactly what Fred, Jill, and Wes were talking about yesterday. The heat! An area of high pressure is forecast to move in keeping us mostly dry and very hot. Temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 90s starting tomorrow. Our hottest day may occur on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s in many locations. Humidity levels are forecast to remain high, so the heat index will be at dangerous levels around 103°F-108°F. With heat this intense, it will be important to stay hydrated and take several breaks if you must work outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Rain chances could cool us off temporarily, but the models aren’t showing much in the way of rain for the rest of the work week. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated storm Wednesday. Thursday is looking dry, and only a stray shower or storm is possible Friday. Temperatures won’t cool too much overnight either. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 70s. A/C will be your friend this week.

Weekend Forecast: We might see some big changes as we approach the weekend. Models are hinting that a cold front to our north may dip into the Southeast next Sunday. Saturday will likely remain hot with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. By Sunday, northwest flow will likely bring in rounds of showers and storms into our area. In setups like this, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong and severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, some hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain. It’s too early to determine the exact impacts and timing, but it looks like our storm chances increase Sunday afternoon and evening. It’ll remain hot, but temperatures may cool back to average with highs in the lower 90s.

Cooler Temperatures Next Week: Both of our long-range models are hinting that next week will end up significantly cooler compared to this week. A cold front is forecast to move and stall across the Southeast Sunday. Monday is looking like another chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could end up in the 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. A lot can change between now and next week, but it is nice to see signs of cooler temperatures in the extended forecast.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we finish out July. We continue to watch an area of low pressure off the coast of Georgia this morning. It has a very low chance at 10% to develop into a tropical depression or storm. It lacks storms and will likely dissipate sooner than later. As we enter August, we will have to begin to monitor the deep tropics for potential development. Good news is that the long-range models continue to show us quiet over the next week. Peak of the season typically occurs in September.

