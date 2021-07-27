LawCall
Doctors discuss difficulties controlling COVID-19

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local infectious disease experts warn that COVID-19 is rapidly changing and could soon become difficult to control that’s why everyone, including those with natural immunity should get vaccinated.

Viruses mutate, and local health leaders say they expect COVID-19 to keep changing...as long as there’s someone available to infect.

Dr. Michael Saag with UAB says health providers are bracing for what’s to come while dealing with the highly contagious Delta variant because as new variants surface its possible the current COVID vaccines won’t work against them.

However, Dr. Saag recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because they do appear to work against the variants that are prevalent now.

Saag also said if you’ve been infected with COVID-19, and 90 days have passed, you still need to get vaccinated because natural immunity does not last as long as vaccine immunity.

“The best immunity that anybody can have is someone who has had infection like me, then gets vaccinated, then you have immunity through the roof,” Dr. Saag said.

Dr. Saag said without increased vaccination and the Delta variant spreading, he expects to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in August.

