DCH Health System to limit patient visitors because of COVID-19

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes in the DCH Health System hospital visitation policy go into effect soon. A DCH spokesperson says it’s because of an increase in coronavirus positive patients and the uncertainty of how many visitors may be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The hospital announced it is limiting how many people can visit a patient. Patients with coronavirus cannot have visitors unless it’s under special circumstances. Patients who don’t have coronavirus are only allowed two visitors per day.

DCH spokesman Andy North says they don’t want to put people in the hospital at risk because of the amount of COVID spread in the community and the lack of people getting vaccinated.

“With our visitors, we really don’t know who has COVID. I mean if you look at the community numbers, 65 percent of the people have not been vaccinated. So decreasing the numbers of people coming into the hospital - we’re hoping will decrease the risk to our staff and the patients,” North explained.

Those changes go into effect after midnight on Wednesday.

