College debt paid for hundreds of Wallace State students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Wallace State Community College students are now free of school debt. That’s more than $585,000 in financial relief.

It benefits more than 600 students with outstanding accounts from previous semesters. The college used coronavirus-related federal funding to make this happen.

Students enrolling in coming semesters will be eligible to receive additional financial support that can be used toward tuition, food and housing.

Wallace State will be distributing at least $7 million to students in the coming year.

