College debt paid for hundreds of Wallace State students

Wallace State Class of 2020
Wallace State Class of 2020(Wallace State Community College)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Wallace State Community College students are now free of school debt. That’s more than $585,000 in financial relief.

It benefits more than 600 students with outstanding accounts from previous semesters. The college used coronavirus-related federal funding to make this happen.

Students enrolling in coming semesters will be eligible to receive additional financial support that can be used toward tuition, food and housing.

Wallace State will be distributing at least $7 million to students in the coming year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

