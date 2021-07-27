LawCall
CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

