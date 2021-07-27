‘Case numbers not going in direction we would like’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama has had a significant increase in hospitalizations. He said the rate of the increase in hospitalizations is faster than we have seen before.

Harris believes most of the cases are because of the Delta variant. He said the spread has happened across the state. Dr. Harris said, “Case numbers not going in the direction we would like.”

Harris said Alabama remains in the bottom tier for COVID-19 vaccinations. He said we have three safe and effective vaccines and they are the only proven way right now to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC is expected to announce new guidance Tuesday about vaccinated people and masks. Dr. Harris said the mask guidance in Alabama remains the same which is vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks, but unvaccinated people should wear masks in public.

Harris said right now the state of Alabama does not plan to reinstate a mask ordinance. Harris said he and Governor Kay Ivey expect that people will make the right choice and get vaccinated in order to protect themselves.

Dr. Harris said he feels strongly that children should be back in person at schools, but he said there will be probably be COVID outbreaks in schools. He recommends unvaccinated students wear masks in schools.

Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health will release a reopening guide for schools in the coming days. Guidance will include a distance of 3-feet for students where practical.

