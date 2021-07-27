LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham hotels, restaurants looking for workers

By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you looking for a job? How about in the hotel or restaurant industry? Birmingham companies are desperately looking for workers.

A job fair was held on Tuesday at Boutwell Auditorium. The city of Birmingham, in conjunction with a couple of dozen restaurants, hotels and motels hoped to make it easier for people to apply for work. Many businesses were forced to let employees go last year as they shutdown or cut back drastically because of COVID. A lot of workers were able to find other jobs, so the companies were left scrambling to find workers as they are trying to get back on their feet to meet a growing demand of the customers.

To help lure more workers back on the job, the companies are offering better pay, and experience is not a premium asset.

“We have, at times, had to stop selling rooms at our hotels because we haven’t had the staff to service them. It’s the worst thing to be in. We are thankful to be busy, but to not be able to service it. The staff can only do so much understanding and respecting their quality of life. We literally have to close business sometimes because we don’t have enough staff to serve our guests,” Steve Miller with the Birmingham Sheraton/Westin said.

Miller said they will train you if you are inexperienced. He said they want people to be cross trained to handle a variety of jobs. The Sheraton/Westin Hotel is looking for house keeping, drivers and restaurant workers. Having an outgoing, positive attitude helps. The hotel requires unvaccinated workers to wear masks. Everyone gets their temperature checked before work. If you are interested, check out their available jobs here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
Early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville identified
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded

Latest News

‘Case numbers not going in direction we would like’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 in Ala.
Masks required for everyone in Birmingham City Schools and facilities
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded
Source: WBRC video
Save money while beating the heat