Birmingham hotels, restaurants looking for workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you looking for a job? How about in the hotel or restaurant industry? Birmingham companies are desperately looking for workers.

A job fair was held on Tuesday at Boutwell Auditorium. The city of Birmingham, in conjunction with a couple of dozen restaurants, hotels and motels hoped to make it easier for people to apply for work. Many businesses were forced to let employees go last year as they shutdown or cut back drastically because of COVID. A lot of workers were able to find other jobs, so the companies were left scrambling to find workers as they are trying to get back on their feet to meet a growing demand of the customers.

To help lure more workers back on the job, the companies are offering better pay, and experience is not a premium asset.

“We have, at times, had to stop selling rooms at our hotels because we haven’t had the staff to service them. It’s the worst thing to be in. We are thankful to be busy, but to not be able to service it. The staff can only do so much understanding and respecting their quality of life. We literally have to close business sometimes because we don’t have enough staff to serve our guests,” Steve Miller with the Birmingham Sheraton/Westin said.

Miller said they will train you if you are inexperienced. He said they want people to be cross trained to handle a variety of jobs. The Sheraton/Westin Hotel is looking for house keeping, drivers and restaurant workers. Having an outgoing, positive attitude helps. The hotel requires unvaccinated workers to wear masks. Everyone gets their temperature checked before work. If you are interested, check out their available jobs here.

