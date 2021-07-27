B’ham attorney in response to state vaccine passport law: ‘This is litigation waiting to happen’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall released clarification on the state’s vaccine passport law on Monday, saying his office had “experienced an increase in legal questions and complaints related to the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Some viewers questioned whether the law is a violation of their rights.

We took their concerns to Birmingham Attorney Roger Appell. He said the law was litigation waiting to happen.

Alabama’s COVID passport law states: “No government, school, or business in Alabama may demand that a constituent, student, or customer, respectively, be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of his or her vaccination for COVID-19.”

Appell said he didn’t see an issue with the rules pertaining to state and local governments, but schools and private businesses were a concern.

“Schools, historically, have had requirements that children be vaccinated before they come to school. It just makes absolute sense, not wanting to put all of those children in harm’s way,” said Appell. “This is a highly contagious disease, and for schools to be forbidden to require vaccinated children, or proof of vaccination seems to me to be violating the rights of the children in schools.”

Appell agreed private businesses should not refuse service based on bias.

“But, I certainly don’t think that if somebody came in and said ‘I’m highly contagious with the coronavirus right now, I’m still coming in.’ I truly believe that the law would allow the restaurant to deny them entrance. I don’t see anything different in denying somebody who has not been vaccinated from this highly contagious disease,” he added.

Appell was certain lawsuits would be filed against the state, but said that didn’t mean the rules should not be followed.

“The law is the law and until somebody changes the law or litigates the law, then that’s what it’s going to be,” Appell said.

The law does allow entities to impose mask and distancing policies for unvaccinated individuals, but it’s not enforceable because it’s illegal to verify vaccination status.

