Backpack Blessings: Full Moon Bar-B-Que stepping up with school supplies for students in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first day of school is right around the corner and Full Moon Bar-B-Que wants to make sure students have the supplies to succeed.

The restaurant is accepting anonymous nominations for their Backpack Blessings program through July 28th.

Students will be selected based on need and given an Under Armor backpack full of supplies, and gift cards for a meal out at Full Moon, and gift cards to shop for the other things they may need for school.

“We want to do something for the kids that are going back to school who can’t afford it, so they have confidence to go back to school and feel good about themselves,” says David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon Bar-b-que.”We’re investing in the kids, we want them to feel good their first day of school, and feel confident, which is so important as a youngster, knowing my parents can’t afford, but we want to help you we want to show our love to the kids, that we care.”

The owners of Full Moon started the program last year as they saw an increase of need during the pandemic, but say they want to continue to grow the program every year.

This year 50 backpacks will be sent to families in need, and supplies will be donated to other students as well.

“In addition to the backpacks, we have made smaller bags of school supplies that we are also distributing as well. We are going to get to as many as we can,” says Maluff.

The backpacks and supplies will be given to students in every community where there is a Full Moon BBQ restaurant.

“We want to give to each market, not just Birmingham, to all the markets we have stores in, we want to give back to the community who helps us so every community that we represent ourselves in,” explains Maluff.

Each backpack has about $200 worth of supplies, and Full Moon is picking up the costs entirely.

Maluff says seeing the impact the program had last year makes him want to see it grow bigger every year.

“It makes you feel good, these probably aren’t customers that eat with us, a lot of can’t afford to eat out, so we give them a gift card to eat with us, a gift card to spend on what they like for school, and it’s a good feeling to give to others. We care about our community.”

If you would like to nominate a student, click here. Submissions will be accepted until noon on July 28th.

