62-year-old Pinson man killed in accident in Morris

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pinson man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Morris Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County coroner said 62-year-old William Loyd Edwards Jr. died after he somehow lost control of his truck in the 8400 block of Stouts Road in Morris at 8:40 p.m.

Edwards wrecked in a ravine along the side of the roadway.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Morris Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

