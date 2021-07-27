62-year-old Pinson man killed in accident in Morris

MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pinson man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Morris Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County coroner said 62-year-old William Loyd Edwards Jr. died after he somehow lost control of his truck in the 8400 block of Stouts Road in Morris at 8:40 p.m.

Edwards wrecked in a ravine along the side of the roadway.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Morris Police Department.

