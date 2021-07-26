V.I.R.T.U.E. virtual 5K supports breast cancer awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October will be here before you know it, which means Run with V.I.R.T.U.E. is almost here!

Run with V.I.R.T.U.E is a virtual 5K race (3.1 miles) that can take place in your neighborhood, on a running trail, and even in your local or home gym.

Run with V.I.R.T.U.E. 2021 (WBRC FOX6 News)

The event will help raise funds to support medical advancements in breast cancer research and treatments. Treatments will aid in the quality of life locally, as well as globally. This includes immediate needs such as transportation to and from treatment and lodging for those that need to travel for treatment.

Run with V.I.R.T.U.E. 2021 (WBRC FOX6 News)

Participants may complete the race at any time between Sunday, October 3, 2021 through Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Make a difference now and save $5 on your registration fee with the Christmas in July sale. The Early Bird Special at $25 ends July 31, 2021. Expenses cover race swag and support V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc.

Run with V.I.R.T.U.E. 2021 (WBRC FOX6 News)

Regular full-price registration at $30 ends October 9 at 12 p.m. For more information and to sign up, visit RunWithVIrtue.com.

Content sponsored by Run with VIRTUE, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.