Search underway after man escapes custody while headed to Chilton Co. Jail

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are looking for a man who escaped custody while being taken to the Chilton County Jail.

The search is primarily located in the wooded behind Bren Wills flea market, Lake Mitchell Road and, Studdard Drive, according to a social media post by the Chilton County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, described as a shorter Hispanic male, is dressed in a blue shirt, blue pants and, blue shoes. Authorities say they don’t believe he is armed with any weapons.

There is no word yet on what charged the man is facing.

