Person killed, person injured in shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County deputies, other law enforcement officers are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County deputies, Leesburg Police, Centre Police and Cedar Bluff Police, responded to a house on County Road 662 near Round Mountain, on Saturday afternoon July 24, after a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Deputies said one person at the house was shot and killed, another was injured.

Sheriff Shaver said, “This tragic incident was part of a domestic dispute and is very sad for the family.”

According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, the case is under investigation by the Cherokee County Major Crimes Unit and the Coroner’s Office. The case will be presented by the District Attorney’s Office to a Cherokee County Grand Jury.

