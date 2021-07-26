Person killed in Mountain Brook car accident

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Police reported one person was killed on Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

Officers said it happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Old Leeds Road.

The Mountain Brook Police Department and the Mountain Brook Fire Department responded.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered one unresponsive person inside the vehicle. Investigators said the person died as a result of their injuries. Formal identification will be forthcoming from the Coroner’s Office pending notification to the next of kin.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office S.T.A.R.T. (Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team) will be investigating the circumstances of the wreck.

Mountain Brook Police said, “We are truly saddened by this loss of life.”

