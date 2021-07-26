LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Operation Backpack school drive kicks off in Tuscaloosa

The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama and YMCA Greater Tuscaloosa are teaming up to host...
The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama and YMCA Greater Tuscaloosa are teaming up to host Operation backpack. There are a few ways people can help.(WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School is less than a month away for Tuscaloosa City and County schools. A back to school drive is going on now in Tuscaloosa until August 8th.

The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama and YMCA Greater Tuscaloosa are teaming up to host Operation Backpack. There are a few ways people can help.

Fill a backpack with school supplies including pens, crayons, sanitizer, pencils, notebook, folders and more and drop it off at the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Target or Buffalo Rock in Tuscaloosa.

If you don’t want to do that, you can donate online, and they’ll do the shopping for you. “We want to make sure our kids have what they need to be confident learners. On the first day of school that means a new backpack with new supplies and their name on it,” said Kim Turner Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama CEO.

Also, a portion of Buffalo Rock products, like Pepsi drinks bought at Target, will go towards the Operation Backpack drive. Organizers said the demand is high to get school supplies for Tuscaloosa area students returning to in-person learning this fall. “It’s a little different with all the kids going back to school coming out of virtual learning. There have probably been some gaps in supplies,” said Jeff Knox CEO YMCA of Greater Tuscaloosa.

You can check out the full list of school supplies or donate by the clicking the links below.

https://www.bgcwestal.org/backpack.html

https://www.facebook.com/ymcatuscaloosa/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

Search for suspect
Chase, search for suspect in Birmingham area
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Ross Bridge
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
Health experts say kids can catch COVID-19 at the same time as flu, strep, and RSV
Health officials suggest being selective with who you hang out with amid Delta Variant