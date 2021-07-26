Operation Backpack school drive kicks off in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School is less than a month away for Tuscaloosa City and County schools. A back to school drive is going on now in Tuscaloosa until August 8th.

The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama and YMCA Greater Tuscaloosa are teaming up to host Operation Backpack. There are a few ways people can help.

Fill a backpack with school supplies including pens, crayons, sanitizer, pencils, notebook, folders and more and drop it off at the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Target or Buffalo Rock in Tuscaloosa.

If you don’t want to do that, you can donate online, and they’ll do the shopping for you. “We want to make sure our kids have what they need to be confident learners. On the first day of school that means a new backpack with new supplies and their name on it,” said Kim Turner Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama CEO.

Also, a portion of Buffalo Rock products, like Pepsi drinks bought at Target, will go towards the Operation Backpack drive. Organizers said the demand is high to get school supplies for Tuscaloosa area students returning to in-person learning this fall. “It’s a little different with all the kids going back to school coming out of virtual learning. There have probably been some gaps in supplies,” said Jeff Knox CEO YMCA of Greater Tuscaloosa.

You can check out the full list of school supplies or donate by the clicking the links below.

